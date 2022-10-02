CARMEL, Ind. — Viola Carrie Morris, 96, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 28, 2022) at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Carmel, Ind.
She was born on March 31, 1926, in Rankin, to John C. and Anna M. (Christensen) Nelson. Viola married Robert H. Morris on Nov. 25, 1944.
She is survived by her son, R. Bradley (Nannette) Morris; grandchildren, Eric (Jennifer) Smith, Ryan (Brittany) Smith, Zachary (Helen) Smith, Kayla (Eric) Morris and Carmen Morris; seven great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Phil Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Connie A. Smith; three brothers; and four sisters.
Viola loved square-dancing, and she was a member of the Frontier Twirlers square-dance club. She enjoyed cooking and canning. Viola worked for General Electric for 28 years.
Private entombment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Danville. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.