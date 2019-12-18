CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Viola Louise Sheetz, 94, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Buckley, died Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) at Deery Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Buckley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Viola was born Feb. 21, 1925, in Buckley, the daughter of Edward and Laura Hogrefe Hilgendorf. She married Richard L. Sheetz on June 3, 1945, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. He preceded her in death Sept. 10, 1996.
She is survived by three sons, Gary (Marlene) Sheetz of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Leslie (Margaret) Sheetz of Chatham and Lynn (Terrie) Sheetz of Plainfield; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Sheetz, Timothy Sheetz, Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Alessandra Parsons, Emily Sheetz, Steven Sheetz, Alisha Sheetz and Benjamin Sheetz; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stanley Sheetz; a daughter-in-law, Judy Sheetz; a sister, Irene Luhrsen; and two brothers, Marlin and Herbert Hilgendorf.
Viola graduated from St. John’s Lutheran School and from Buckley Community High School in 1943. She graduated from Champaign Beauty School in 1944. Viola operated her own beauty shop in Buckley. She worked as a nurse’s aid in a Florida nursing home and also worked as a cook at the Buckley Community High School.
Viola was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, the church choir, LWML, LLL and Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the Buckley Flying Needle Club. Viola was always serving her family and church.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Hour or Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.