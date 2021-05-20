ROSSVILLE — Viola F. “Sis” (Queen) Fetters, 90, of Hoopeston, formerly of Rossville, passed away at 11:38 p.m. Monday (May 17, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Viola was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Harvey, the daughter of Oliver and Edith (Davis) Queen. She married Floyd Fetters on April 6, 1948, in Watseka. He preceded her in death.
Viola is survived by one daughter, Jean Peters (Dave Haworth) of Mattoon; one daughter-in-law, Lynne Fetters of Germantown Hills; one sister, Creta Davis of Lumberton, N.C.; three brothers, Danny (Ingrid) Queen of Manchester, N.J., Richard “Dick” (DeAnn) Queen of Rossville and David (Dwyla) Queen of Danville; four grandchildren, Judie Summarell of Franklin, Tenn., Jerod (Betsy) Peters of Hoopeston, Ryan (Kate) Fetters of Germantown Hills and Megan Fetters (Nathan Behl) of Goodfield; nine great-grandchildren, Katlin, Ashley and Lindsey Summarell, Jacob, Aubrey and Jadyn Peters, Matthew and Sarah Fetters and McKenna Fetters; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John; two sisters, Elsie and Betty; and two brothers, Eldon and Melvin.
Viola worked at TRW in Hoopeston before becoming a bookkeeper at the Bank of Rossville for 30 years. She was a member of Rossville Church of Christ, the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, the Red Hat Society and the Rossville Community Organization (RCO). She was an election judge for many years. Viola enjoyed sewing, making kids costumes, traveling, baking pies, playing cards and dominoes and doing jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
A visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Purdy officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rossville Cemetery, Rossville.
Memorials may be made to Rossville Church of Christ or the donor’s choice. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Viola’s eternal tribute page and to send condolences to the family. Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.