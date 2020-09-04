THOMASBORO — Viola Jean Strom, 87, of Thomasboro died at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Beckman Cemetery, Flatville. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born Jan. 1, 1933, in rural Thomasboro, the daughter of Albert and Grace Johnson Wolken. She married Marshall B. Strom on Aug. 12, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 1996.
Vi is survived by three sons, Michael (Betty) Strom of Mahomet, Terry (Sandy) Strom of Monticello and Ritchie (Kelly) Strom of Mahomet; eight grandchildren, Justin (Stephanie) Strom, Ryan (Amanda) Strom, Gabe (Sara) Strom, Bethany (Noah) Dodd, Kristen (Don) Stout, Megan Strom, Rebecca Strom and Jacob Strom; and 10 great-grandchildren, Alex Strom, Katelyn Strom, Eli Dodd, Harper Strom, Hudson Dodd, Sevia Stout, Faith Strom, Sullivan Strom, Caedmon Stout and Emery Dodd; two sisters, Lorene Cress and Shirley Johnson, both of Urbana; and a brother, Lester (Beverly) Wolken of Thomasboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a great-granddaughter, Grace Strom.
She graduated from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, with a two-year teaching degree. After teaching for a few years she graduated from the University of Illinois. She taught at Maplewood School in Rantoul and Flatville Grade School. When the boys came she was a full-time homemaker raising their three sons.
Vi was baptized into Christ’s family at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville and was confirmed there. For most of her life she was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Thomasboro, where she loved to sing in the choir, she taught Sunday school and the Bethel Bible Series. She was also a teacher for Bible Study Fellowship in Champaign for many years. Later in life she became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Urbana.
And now, dear brothers and sisters, we want you to know what will happen to the believers who have died so you will not grieve like people who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and was raised to life again, we also believe that when Jesus returns, God will bring back with him the believers who have died. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 NLT
Memorials may be made to Lutherans For Life or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.