TUSCOLA — Violet M. “Bessie” Benson, 98, of Tuscola peacefully passed away at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at Tuscola Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 E. Northline Road, Tuscola, with Pastor Jason Braaten officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Violet was born March 17, 1921, in Peoria, the daughter of David and Nell Henderson. She married Glenn D. Benson on July 27, 1957, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death Oct. 17, 2008.
Survivors include her children, Dawn (Doug) Scatterday of Tuscola and Boyd (Virginia) Henderson of Tuscola; grandchildren, Blake Stokes of Alexandria, La., Paige (Kevin) Wagner of Chicago and Jamie, David and Angie Henderson; and two great-grandchildren. Special grandchildren include Lauren Carter of Urbana and Meredith Richardson of LeRoy and their mother, Alice Vaughn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Violet attended a country school in rural Tuscola. She worked for Martin Nursing Home, Eisner’s and also worked many years as a licensed day care provider, being the first licensed provider in Douglas County, which resulted in many affectionately referring to her as Mom or Grandma through the years. She was also a homemaker for many years.
Violet was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Tuscola, where she had past served on various committees: Altar, LWML, Ladies Aid and Sunday school teacher.
She loved helping people, volunteering for many years collecting clothing and household items for a church in Decatur that then distributed items to those in need. Violet also volunteered with Douglas County Family Services, providing clothing for many area families.
She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved flowers and gardening. Violet loved to cook and bake and was best known for her homemade noodles, pies, donuts and cinnamon rolls. She loved to quilt, crochet and make doilies.
She has been a resident of Tuscola Health Care Center for the past eight years, where she made many friends, was involved in many activities and received wonderful, loving care from the staff.
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Tuscola Health Care Center.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligosshraderfh.com.