MAHOMET — Violetta S. Chandler, 87, of Mahomet, formerly of Fisher, went to be with the Lord peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, May 29, 2020.
She was born June 25, 1932, in Norton Township, a daughter of Joseph and Helen (Lochner) Kersch. She married Billie B. Chandler on May 25, 1957, in Dwight. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 1992.
She is survived by four daughters, Lori (Mike) Bateman of Fisher, Susan (Mark) Rubenking of Dewey, Patti (Steve) Anderson of Mahomet and Theresa Pointer of Sarasota, Fla.; a brother, Leon (Patty) Kersch of Bourbonnais; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.
Growing up on the family farm instilled a strong work ethic in her and made her very resilient and resourceful. There wasn’t much she couldn’t do or “rig up”.
Besides being an avid gardener, she also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing for her family and listening to a variety of music, especially country.
Vi was a homemaker and licensed beautician who enjoyed raising her daughters in the Fisher area. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Traveling, camping, fishing and making memories at the cabin on Lake Sara with family and friends were some of her favorite pastimes.
In her younger days, she was on a league bowling team that won the state championship. In her competitive spirit, playing cards, bingo and dominos were joyful times. Her many unique sayings will be talked about for years by her family.
She was a volunteer at Birth Right, serving on the board. She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church and attended Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church while in Mahomet. Vi was a faith-filled, strong woman who left a legacy of deep faith to her children that will always be cherished.
Private services will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling arrangements.