HOMER — Virgil Ralph Carrington, 87, of Homer passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Country Health Care and Rehab in Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, with Rev. Kim Dancey officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola. There will be a visitation from noon-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Virgil was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Jamaica Township, the son of Clyde and Naoma Bell Carrington. He married Margaret Loretta Mackey on Dec. 23, 1962, in Sidell. She preceded him in death just two months ago on Sept. 16, 2019.
Survivors include daughter Jane (Peter) Carrington-Garceau of Hallandale, Fla.; son Lynn (MaryFrances) Carrington of Columbia, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Betty Wilson Ligda, Wilma Dowers, and Lois Minick.
Virgil was a member of Homer United Methodist Church, Jamaica Farmers Elevator and Homer Grain Company. He served in the Army (1953-1956) as a communications officer in Germany. His hobbies included travel and he was an Illini sports fan and Cubs fan.
Memorials can be made to Homer United Methodist Church.