MUNDELEIN — Visitation for Virginia Shuflitowski (nee Rizzo), 77, of Mundelein will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein (two blocks west of U.S. 45 on Illinois 176). A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein.
Virg/Virgie/Virgieann was born April 26, 1944, in Chicago and passed away Aug. 18, 2021, at her home in Mundelein.
She was an incredibly generous woman. She enjoyed making dolls, making towel cakes for babies, traveling, working in her rose garden and playing with her dogs. But what she loved most was being with her family.
Virg is survived by her son, Steve (Lynda Clark) Luth; three granddaughters, Cecilia, Rhiannon and Gloria; a sister, Pauline Czerwonka of Ivesdale; three nieces, Anita Sanders of Texas, Marie (John) Bentley and Donna (Steve) Walsh, both of Bement; and many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Luth; second husband, Victor Shuflitowski; parents, Frank and Ann Rizzo (nee Farina); and niece, Gloria Von Behren.
For more information, visit kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.