URBANA — Virginia L. Bailey, 86, of Urbana passed away at 6:10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at home.
A celebration of life service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana. Pastor Casey Taylor will officiate. Private burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Virginia was born in Milbank, S.D., on March 21, 1933, the daughter of Herbert A. and Lillian O. (Hill) Wendland. She married Floyd F. Bailey on May 27, 1951, in Milbank, and he survives.
She is also survived by a son, Rick Bailey of Herculaneum, Mo.; grandsons, Brandon E. Bailey and Zachary F. Bailey; great-grandchildren, Gunnar Bailey, Asa Bailey and Isabella Bailey; and brothers, James H. Wendland and Gene R. Wendland, both of Milbank.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Perry L. Bailey; daughter, Valerie Jean Bailey-Buczko; and two brothers.
Virginia graduated from Milbank High School and attended Parkland College and the University of Illinois. She was assistant librarian at the Urbana Free Library for 25 years and was a member of Quest Church: A Community of Grace in Urbana. She enjoyed playing Bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs. She learned to play bridge during her stay in Istanbul, Turkey, while her husband was stationed there in the Navy.
