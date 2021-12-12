TUCSON, Ariz. — Virginia Shuman, 95, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, of natural causes.
Virginia was born on June 28, 1926, in Lawrenceville, the fifth of six children to the Rev. Walter Baker and Bernice Harrison Baker. She grew up in Hayworth and met her future husband, Donald Lee Shuman of Morrison, at the University of Illinois. They were married Dec. 19, 1947, at the McKinley Foundation on campus. She graduated from the UI in 1948 with a degree in music education and was one of 15 UI students honored as a Mortar Board member for her scholarship and leadership achievements.
She worked as an elementary and preschool teacher for most of her 20 years spent in Champaign. Virginia was a kind and gentle soul who devoted her life to her husband and four sons. She loved music, especially giving piano lessons, and served as the choir director at Westminster Presbyterian Church for many years.
She was an avid tennis fan and player, serving for years as the secretary of the USTA Middle Illinois Tennis Association and winning a silver medal in the Senior Olympics. During her nearly 40 years of retirement in Tucson, she was an active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and national PEO organization.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband and five siblings, Elizabeth A. Dahm, William S. Baker, Harriet A. Baker, Frederick A. Baker and Walter Baker Jr.
She is survived by her children, Bruce Shuman of Playa Del Rey, Calif., Roger Shuman of Green Valley, Ariz., David Shuman (Donna) of Belmont, N.C., and Keith Shuman of Maricopa, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Karlsson, Tracy Shuman, Elizabeth Harmony and Carla Pearson; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Tucson.