HUME — Virginia Gallion, 88, of Hume passed away at 4:30 a.m. Saturday (June 27, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living in Paxton.
Virginia was born on April 13, 1932, in Newman. She was a daughter of Charles and Opal (McQueen) Wilcoxon, who preceded her in death. She married Hugh Ivan Gallion on April 9, 1949, in Newman. He died on April 21, 2000.
She is survived by eight children, Charles (Eudora) Gallion of Paris, Ill., Elaine (Brian) Wrinkle of Savoy, Pamela (Steve) Cochran of Paris, Angela (Virgil) Haynes of Brocton, Randy (Ralynn) Gallion of Peoria, Roy Gallion of Hume, Kenton Gallion of Odenton, Md., and Cindy (Ross) Barker of Rock, W.Va. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Mack (Elaine) Wilcoxon of Newman; one sister, Marilyn Mohr of Savoy; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Annette Gallion and Kathy Tomlinson, and one son, Ronnie Gallion.
When Virginia and Hugh first married, they lived in San Diego, Calif., then later moved back to Newman, and finally ended up making Hume their final residence. Virginia loved her family and had a heart of gold. She enjoyed helping others and volunteered to support many functions and organizations.
She not only was active for many years in the American Legion Auxiliary, she was also a past president. She was an active member of the Hume Christian Church and Edgar County Home Extension, volunteered at Pleasant Meadows Christian Village and was a den mother for the local Cub Scouts. In addition, Virginia was well known for her delicious cream pies and her employment with Junction 49 and Newman Restaurants.
She was a huge Cubs fan and also enjoyed watching the Fighting Illini basketball team play. Virginia and Hugh enjoyed bowling and were members of a league for many years.
A memorial service will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Joines Funeral Home in Newman (401 W. Gillogly). Private burial will follow at the Newman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hume Ladies Auxiliary or to the Hume Christian Church.