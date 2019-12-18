URBANA — Virginia L. Mulholland, 95, went to be with her Lord and savior Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at 7:59 a.m. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. She resided at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Pastor Dennis Anglin will officiate. Burial will take place in Eastlawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ginny was born Jan. 20, 1924, in Urbana, to parents Ethel W. and Rosa Etta (Avery) Hatter. They preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her daughter, Diane Moser; son, Jerry Rhoades; one brother; three sisters; and a grandson, Brian Rhoades.
On Dec. 18, 1941, she married Rollie Rhoades. During the war, they were stationed at Lakeland Air Force Base in Florida. Back home in Urbana, they were blessed with four children. They later divorced.
In November 1968, Ginny married Neil Mulholland, and they lived in Covina, Calif.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Sommer of Urbana and Dusty Rhoades (Maggie) of Greeley, Colo. Eleven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren also survive her.
Ginny worked with Dr. Newmark at the University of Illinois. She worked with security clearance and was responsible for classified materials. Ginny also worked at Honeywell in California. She was a chief contract administrator. She was the first woman to ever hold that position. After retirement, she volunteered working with babies born with drug addition.
Ginny and Neil moved to Hot Springs, Ark., to a beautiful home on the lake. They bought a pontoon boat and entertained many family and friends. They created many beautiful memories in that home.
After Neil’s passing, Virginia moved back to the home she always loved, Urbana. Her family and friends visited often and created many more blessed memories.
Ginny loved her Lord and enjoyed praising him for her many blessings. One of those blessing was her family. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren to Disneyland and Knottsberry Farm, giving them pontoon rides at her home in Arkansas, as well as reading to the children and visiting with everyone. She kept a diary of all her visitors. Ginny enjoyed gardening, reading and taking walks.
She is loved by so many family and friends. She will truly be missed and held in each and everyone’s heart.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ginny's honor to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Wounded Warriors Project.