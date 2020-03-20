PESOTUM — Virginia C. Hausman, 90, of Arcola, formerly of Pesotum, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Carriage Crossing, Arcola.
Mrs. Hausman was born June 25, 1929, in Guymon, Okla. She was the daughter of Leslie and Mattie (Morrison) Piper. She married the love of her life, the late Earl F. Hausman, on Dec. 29, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pesotum. Earl and a sister preceded her in death.
Virginia is survived by her son, Craig (Nancy) Hausman of Villa Grove; her daughter, Jaci Hausman (Jeff Korenic) of Middleton, Wis.; five grandchildren, Tiffany (Nathan) Roberts of Arcola, Toby (Danielle) Hausman of Metropolis, Kelby (Tyler) Hausman of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Sarah Blaskey of Miami, Fla., and Dylan Blaskey of New Orleans, La.; six great-grandchildren, Shelby and Remi McGeehon of Arcola, Elliott and Adley Hausman of Metropolis and Marlena and Milo Hausman of Murfreesboro; and two stepgreat-grandsons, Myles and Cameron Roberts of Arcola.
Virginia and Earl were foster parents for Catholic Social Services for 15 years. Most of her social work career was spent working at Champaign County DCFS and briefly post-retirement at Hope for the Children in Rantoul. She dedicated her life to loving and protecting children. Her hobbies included her grandchildren, baking, sewing and gardening.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time. Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to Alzheimer’s Association.