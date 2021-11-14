NEOGA — Virginia Ann (Thompson) Johnson, 84, wife of Daniel Lee Johnson, of Neoga, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 10, 2021).
Virginia was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Boone, Iowa, the daughter of the late Marvin and Inez Thompson.
Virginia was employed by the Urbana school district. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mattoon. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, bowling on a women’s league with her closest friends and watching her Cubbies play! Also, after many years of weekending on Lake Mattoon, she and her husband purchased their Mattoon Lake home in 2004. At the lake, they made priceless memories with their friends and family boating, swimming, fishing, hosting holiday get-togethers and many summertime barbecues. The day would often end around the campfire sharing lots of stories and laughter with their loved ones. Time with her family and her beloved Dachshund, Brandy, was always what made her the happiest — well, that and the day the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016!
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Inez Thompson; brother Marvin Thompson; brother Gene Thompson; and brother Larry Thompson.
Surviving in addition to her husband of almost 67 years are her daughter, Victoria (Richard) Grice of Allenville; son Daniel “Danny” Johnson Jr. of Neoga; daughter Darcy (Bobby) Derr of Thomasboro; son Duane (Tonya) Johnson of St. Joseph; daughter Regina (James) Pruitt of Urbana; grandson Richard (Tamara) Grice of Allenville; granddaughter Stacy (Aaron) Umbreit of Bad Axe, Mich.; granddaughter Melanie (Kurtis) Tull of Findlay; granddaughter Heather Thomas of Morrison; granddaughter Lisa Summers of Rockford; granddaughter Megan Johnson of Urbana; granddaughter Heather (Chad) Downing of Thomasboro; grandson John (Nicole) Walton of Thomasboro; grandson Robert (Paige) Derr of Ogden; granddaughter Lauren (Allen) Harrington of Atwood; grandson Christopher Derr of Tuscola; grandson Jason (Britney) Johnson of St. Joseph; granddaughter Brook (Ross) Kleinsteiber of Paxton; grandson Tyler (Kelly) Johnson of Royal; grandson Brandon Newsome (Taylor Neville) of Danville; grandson Tyson Madsen of St. Joseph; grandson Andrew (Sarah Webb) Pruitt of Champaign; granddaughter Jesica (Dylan) Johnson of Champaign; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at both the visitation on Monday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. and the funeral services on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. The services will be conducted at Renner Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, by Pastor Andrew Herzberg. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Richard Grice, John Walton, Chad Downing, Jason Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Ross Kleinsteiber, Brandon Newsome, Tyson Madsen, Andrew Pruitt and Dylan Johnson.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial donations to Father Flanagan’s Boys Home, the American Cancer Society or St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mattoon. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.