CHAMPAIGN — Virginia Ann “Ginger” Kietzman, 74, of Champaign peacefully passed away at 8:55 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 21, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, surrounded by loved ones.
A private family graveside service will be held at Melvin Cemetery, Melvin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church of Paxton or the Champaign Fire Department for the Explorer Post 207 program. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Ginger was born Dec. 31, 1946, in Fairbury, a daughter of Robert O. and Geraldine M. Hornickel Kietzman. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by a sister, Jayne (Kenneth) Sinn of Melvin; nephew, Jeff (Jessie) Sinn of El Paso; and three nieces, Emily (Chris) Allen of Lenexa, Kan., Molly Sinn of Buckley and Jenny (Josh) Foley of Senoia, Ga.
Also surviving are three great-nephews; five great-nieces; three stepgreat-nieces; two aunts, Judy Hornickel and Vivian Hornickel; and many cousins.
Ginger grew up on the family farm in Melvin. She graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School and attended Eastern Illinois University. She was a clinical laboratory technologist for 30 years, working in Illinois and Washington. Upon moving back to Illinois, she worked for the Champaign County State's Attorney office for seven years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Paxton. She enjoyed music, needlework, cooking, coloring and puzzles.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.