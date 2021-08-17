TUSCOLA — Virginia Lucille “Ginny” Gobble, 95, of Tuscola passed away Sunday morning (Aug. 15, 2021) at Tuscola Health Care Center.
Graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 16, at Tuscola Township Cemetery, with the Rev. Terri Haas officiating. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, assisted the family with arrangements.
Ginny was born on May 7, 1926, in Tuscola, the daughter of the late David McKinley Garrett and Vira Adams Garrett. She married Donald Wayne Sallee (1925-1974) in 1952 and Sanford Eugene “Gene” Gobble (1936 – 2003) in 1964, both preceded her in death.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Gobble McGhee, husband Curtis and their son, Garrett, of Cary, N.C.; granddaughter, Amanda Burke Jackson, husband Jeremy, their two sons, Hunter and Connor, and daughter, Kennedy, of Granger, Ind.; and grandson, Matthew Burke, and wife Stacie Ford Burke of Speedway, Ind. Great-grandma Ginny was anxiously awaiting the arrival of Baby Burke, child of Matthew and Stacie, arriving late 2021.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tanya Sallee Burke (1953-1999).
Virginia was a 1944 graduate of Tuscola High School, where she excelled in class and held a strong passion for her Warriors. Her first job was working at Pettitt’s in Tuscola for $.42 an hour. She was also employed at the UI in admissions. After that, she worked for the Tuscola Water Company.
She was a member of Tuscola United Methodist Church.
Ginny could light up any room with her beautiful smile and warm personality. In her younger years, she loved to dance and bowl. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and extended family at Tuscola Health Care Center.
Spread your wings and fly high.
Memorials are suggested to Douglas County Animal Control, P.O. Box 192, Tuscola, IL 61953, or Transitions Hospice, 1551 Bond St., Suite 143, Naperville, IL 60563.
