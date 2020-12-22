CHAMPAIGN — Virginia L. Hites, 80, died Monday (Dec. 21, 2020) at home in Champaign.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Virginia was born on March 24, 1940, in Urbana, a daughter of Dewey and Beulah (Roderick) Andres. She married Jerry Hites in December 1956. He proceeded her in death in August 2017.
She is survived by a son, Mike (Jennifer) Hites of Bondville; daughter, Lori (Jeff) Brown of Bondville; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Andres of Tolono.
Also surviving are two stepbrothers, Don (Peg) Roderick of Champaign and Kenny (Jan) Roderick of Oakwood.
Virginia was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Urbana. She was a homemaker and took care of everyone before herself. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and enjoyed babysitting for many children.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.