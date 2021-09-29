NAPERVILLE — Virginia Anna McCabe passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Bickford of Crystal Lake.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1919, in Frog Hollow, Na-Au-Say Township, Kendall County. Ginny was married to Robert James McCabe in Naperville on Feb. 16, 1946, and they spent 62 happy years together until his passing in 2008.
In addition to Bob, Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Frank S. and Magdalene (Springborn) Gould; brother, George, and sister-in-law, Lois; son, James, and daughter-in-law, Linda, and grandson, Wesley.
She is survived by her children, Ken (Becky) McCabe, Randall (Janice Hume) McCabe and Debra (Doug) Anderson; grandchildren, Jesse (Rachel) McCabe, Michael (Summer) McCabe, Emily McCabe, Nora McCabe, Sarah (Scott) Anderson, Laura (TJ) Anderson, Tony (Janet) Fyock and Terry (Nadine) Fyock; and great-grandchildren, Miles, Mia, Hayes and Jetty McCabe.
Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Joyce McCabe, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Virginia was born and spent her early years on a vegetable farm west of Plainfield. She had a collie, and she remembered seeing the first postal airplanes there. Around the time of the Great Depression, the family moved to town. After graduating from Naperville Community High School, she worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone in Naperville, a job she performed faithfully with a needed human touch through the years of World War II. Months after the war’s end, she married Bob. She then focused on raising their family and supporting Bob in his musical life. Her home was a safe haven, where her children’s friends received a generous welcome and a warm meal. As the kids reached high-school age, she returned to work at the switchboard of Edward Hospital in Naperville. Part of the job was making announcements, and her calm, professional voice became a favorite with staff, who affectionately called her “The Voice of Edward.”
Retirement afforded more time for family, as well as pleasant visits to Boulder Junction, Wis. In Naperville, she enjoyed walks in McDowell Grove, bike riding, visiting neighbors, baking (the best pies), knitting, gardening and taking dance lessons with Bob. Always eager to learn, she started taking piano lessons at age 75 from daughter Debra. After moving to Woodstock, she enjoyed family visits and often sat out back in her glider chair, delighting in nature — the tall cottonwoods, the chipmunks and her “wild canaries.” At age 98, she walked out on her own to her last home in Crystal Lake.
Virginia loved her family. She was also a loyal friend. Her humor, warm smile and kind presence will be missed and remembered fondly by all who knew her.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers at Bickford. Condolences may be offered through Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, Naperville. A service may be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, any nature preserve or a charity of your choice.