URBANA — Virginia Fehrm Meyer, 99, of Urbana, formerly of Onarga and Ocean Springs, Miss., passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Brookdale, Urbana.
She was born Sept. 17, 1921, in Chicago, the daughter of Victor and Dorothy (Kuhlberg) Fehrm. She married Robert E. Meyer on July 3, 1942, in Chicago, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2009.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Norman Fehrm; and one sister, Esther Smith.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters, Patricia (James) Petillo of Hendersonville, N.C., Lin Meyer of Reston, Va., Karl (Sally) Meyer of Catawissa, Pa., Jeff (Nancy) Meyer of Onarga and Victor (Vikki) Meyer of Onarga; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Virginia was a member of Onarga United Methodist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ocean Springs, Ocean Springs Symphony Guild, Gulf Hills Garden Club and Historic Ocean Springs Association (HOSA).
Cremation rites were accorded by Knapp Funeral Home, Onarga. Services will be held at a later date with burial in Onarga Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice or Onarga United Methodist Church. Please share a memory of Virginia at knappfuneralhomes.com.