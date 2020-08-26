MONTICELLO — Virginia Ann Rayburn, 63, of Monticello passed away at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Virginia was born on Aug. 26, 1956, in Oklahoma City, the daughter of Grover Cleveland and Cynthia Alice (Eckhoff) Ayers Jr. She married A. Lane Rayburn III on Aug. 5, 1978, in Alexandria, La.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Lane of Monticello; son, Albert L. Rayburn IV (Rachel) of Portland, Ore.; daughters, Charlotte Mae Landreth (Jacob) of Monticello and Katharine Louise Rayburn of Monticello; and grandchildren, Lane Clifford Landreth and Kenneth Bruce Landreth. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Faith was an important part of Virginia’s life. She taught Sunday school to children and older adults, as well as directed Vacation Bible School for many years at Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello. She was a member of Crossroads Church of Bement, where she shared the joy of the Lord with others.
Virginia enjoyed being a part of her children’s education by substitute teaching for the Monticello School District and serving as a chaperon on field trips. She also was president of the Lincoln School PTO and supported the Monticello Area Education Foundation. Teachers, students and parents found her generous spirit and welcoming smile a joy to be around. In recent years, Virginia served as secretary and board member of the Courtsiders and supported Illini women’s basketball.
Virginia's greatest passion was her love of family. One of her greatest joys was being around all of her children. After retiring as a cook from Tatman Village, Monticello, Virginia enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Hinshaw officiating.
Memorials may be made to American Red Cross. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.