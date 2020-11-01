Newport, Vt. — Virginia M. Schmidt, 99, of Newport, Vt., passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, in Newport, Vt. She was born on Aug. 2, 1921, in Hoopeston to the late George and Mary Betka, where she spent her childhood. In 1945 she married Albert J. Schmidt, who predeceased her in 1959.
Virginia was an administrative assistant in the construction industry for many years. She worked and lived in New Jersey until her retirement in 1987. Upon her retirement she returned to Illinois where she was a very special grandma to Alix Schmidt. In 2019 she moved to Newport, Vt.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Scherer and her husband Jim of Newport, Vt.; daughter-in-law Trisha Crowley of Champaign; granddaughter Alix Schmidt and her wife Alex Henriquez; and her great-grandson Ben Isaac Schmidt, all of Midland, Mich. She also has numerous nephews, nieces and cousins around the country. She had a special relationship with her niece, Patty Schmidt of Ormond Beach, Fla.
She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Schmidt, and her sister, Georgia “Jo” Betka.
Thank you to the staff of Newport Health Care Center for their compassionate care.
If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.