CHAMPAIGN — Virginia May Smith, 87, of Champaign passed away at 1:40 p.m. Friday (June 11, 2021) at home, surrounded by family.
Virginia was born in Edgewood on May 12, 1934, to parents Vernon and Hazel (Liggett) Ragle. On June 23, 1956, Virginia married Cecil Smith in Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her son, Cecil “George” (Carolyn) Smith of Champaign; three grandchildren, Jamie, Michael and Amanda; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Joanne Erley and Roger (Doreen) Ragle.
Virginia was a homemaker and enjoyed her family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s honor to OSF Hospice of Champaign County. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.