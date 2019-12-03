FARMER CITY — Virginia Sue (Keysear) Barlow, 80, of Farmer City died at 6:20 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Virginia Sue Keysear was born June 25, 1939, in Urbana to Charles and Guyneth Keysear. She married Roger Barlow on Nov. 12, 1960, at the Farmer City United Methodist Church. He survives in Farmer City. She is also survived by her sons, Kevin of Farmer City, and Ken of Indianapolis; a niece who she loved as a daughter, Tabitha Keysear of Washington; nephew, Tim Keysear, of Austin, Texas; grand-nieces Victoria Lenz, Savannah Budd, Jacqueline Keysear; a grand-nephew, Logan Keysear; and her grand-dog, Dugger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Timothy; and two brothers, Rick and Guy.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City is in charge of arrangements.
She attended elementary and junior high school in Normal and graduated from Moore High School in Farmer City in 1957.
Virginia was a teacher's aide in the Farmer City-Mansfield School District and then, later, an office manager for Classic Coil in Farmer City. She also worked as an engineer's aid at the Clinton Power Station, retiring in May 2000.
Virginia and Roger started their lives together in Farmer City in the 1960s, moved to Cissna Park in the 1970s, and returned to rural Farmer City in 1973. They shared a love for country music and local opry shows. Together, they helped create the Prairie Promenaders Square Dance club in the 1970s. Virginia loved all of the family dogs, including Dugger, who lives in Indianapolis with Ken. That passion led her and Roger to volunteer with Mobile Mutts, an organization which helps transfer adopted dogs to their forever homes. She also enjoyed the holidays, including the annual traditions of baking, decorating and shopping, The team at eGov Strategies (co-founded by Ken) in Indianapolis always awaited and appreciated the arrival of new candies from Virginia's kitchen.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Farmer City United Methodist Church. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Mobile Mutts Rescue Transport of Champaign.