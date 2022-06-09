CATLIN — Virginia Alice Wallen, 100, of Catlin passed away at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
She was born on April 4, 1922, in Catlin, the daughter of Frank A. and Blanche Rohrer Taylor. She married George W. Wallen. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include one daughter, Joyce Ann (Jack) Ray of Rantoul; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Chestnut, Elizabeth (Mark) Reid and Jennifer (Kam) Ledger; great-grandchildren, Brandon Sellers, Phoenix Ledger and Genisus Ledger; two nephews, John (Trina) Miller and Frank (Donna) Miller; and one stepniece, Jane Buck.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Susan M. Wallen Campbell; one brother, Russell A. Taylor; one sister, Catherine Miller; one grandson, Beecher Ray; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Taylor; and one niece, Nancy Miller.
Virginia worked as a bookkeeper at Modern Machines in Danville and had worked at the Catlin Bank and post office. She was a member of the Catlin Legion Auxiliary, Home Extension Group, Farm Bureau, Catlin Methodist Church and Catlin Historical Society.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Catlin United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin.
Memorials may be made to the Catlin Heritage Museum. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.