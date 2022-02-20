Virginia Walling Feb 20, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Virginia Walling, 82, of Champaign died at 10:37 a.m. Friday (Feb. 18, 2022). Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., C. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos