CHAMPAIGN — Vivian C. Chelette, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, at home.
Vivian was born to Peter and Theresa Christopher-Chelette on Oct. 28, 1942, at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, La. Vivian graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1960. In 1965, Vivian graduated from Southern University Baton Rouge, La.
In 1965, Vivian later married Joseph “Bernie” Sterling. To this matrimony this couple would have one son, Joseph Jr., and this marriage would last until 1974. In 1978, Vivian would later marry Ron Witt, which later ended in divorce.
Vivian moved to Champaign and worked for Meyer and Capel Law Firm from 1979-1981. Vivian worked at the University of Illinois School of Music from 1987-1996. Vivian’s occupational talents included receptionist, legal aide, secretarial, bookkeeper and data entry.
In Vivian’s spare time she loved hanging out at local bars such as The Alley Cat, Pia’s and most recently the Brass Rail. Vivian was a socialite, never meeting a stranger. Vivian loved dancing, riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and reading.
Later in life, one of Vivian’s fondest places to meet people was on her travels shopping on Champaign-Urbana’s MTD. Vivian knew almost all her daily bus drivers as well as passengers. In addition, Vivian loved watching movies such as “The Godfather.”
One of God’s greatest gifts to Vivian was her son Joey, who had a long battle with the German measles that left him hearing-impaired. Vivian would not let this life challenge defeat her. She encouraged Joey and taught him to read lips and speak. Vivian and Joey had a bond that lasted to the end.
Vivian leaves to mourn her loss her son, Joesph Sterling II; sister, Glenda Holley of Shreveport, La.; and a host of other family and friends. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Benjamin Harrison Holley III; and her first husband, Joseph Sterling Sr.
