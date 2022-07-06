URBANA — Vivian Lucille Clark was born on Aug. 7, 1938, as the third of four children to the union of John Anderson Brock and Ruby Ann Ransom, in Champaign. Vivian married Richard Clark in Danville on July 31, 1955.
Vivian was called from labor to rest on Thursday (June 30, 2022) surrounded by her loving family.
Vivian was educated in the Urbana school system and went on to graduate from the Champaign School of Practical Nursing. She worked many years at Carle Foundation Hospital, thus, retiring both as a nurse and attendant in the parking garage.
Vivian’s confession of faith in Christ began at Grove Street Church of God in Christ in Champaign. She enjoyed her journey serving in various capacities and finishing her service under the leadership of Pastor Albert Lee of Liberty Temple Global Ministries (COGIC), Champaign. Throughout Vivian’s years of Christian service, she filled numerous roles as the Lord allowed. She was a faithful follower and supporter in the duties as treasurer of the finance department, Sunday school superintendent, prayer and Bible school teacher, secretary of the women’s department, board member, church nurse, office administrator, on the mothers’ board, vacation Bible school teacher, assist with transportation, women’s choir member, kitchen assistant, pastor’s aide, and her sewing skills were not lost in some of the handiwork items she donated. Liberty will always remember Mother Clark as a very astute student of God’s word and ready to soak up and glean but share her wisdom with others. In Mother Clark’s willingness to be a beacon to her community, she became an advocate for Planned Parenthood to young mothers. Her desire was to perform any given assignment with pride, pairing dedication with excellence.
Vivian’s passions were fulfilled by attending church, traveling, reading, sewing and solving puzzles with more than 1,000 pieces. When she was unable to attend church, she would use her telephone to encourage and inspire others and didn’t allow obstacles to prevent her outreach. (Ephesians 2:10: For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.)
God has called Vivian home, but she has left fond memories and a great legacy for three devoted daughters, Deborah Louise Johnson Dancy, Pamela Diane Jackson and Sharon Lynn Stewart, nine grandchildren, nine greatgrandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one brother; three sons, Michael Eugene Brock, Richard Allen Clark and Gregory Leon Clark; and one grandson, Kenneth Lane Jackson Jr.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Friday, July 8, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Eulogist will be Pastor Albert Lee. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow after in Lincoln Memorial Gardens.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.