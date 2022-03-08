FISHER — Vivian R. lngold, 85, of Fisher went to be with the Lord on Friday evening (March 4, 2022) in hospice care in Peoria.
She was born July 4, 936, in Fisher, a daughter of Harve and Esther (Heiser) Ingold.
She is survived by nine nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
Vivian graduated from Fisher High School. She worked as a secretary for the superintendent of Fisher High School. She also did bookkeeping at the Fisher grain elevator. She was a member of Dewey Community Church.
Her ashes will be buried in East Bend Mennonite Cemetery at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.