URBANA — Vivian LaVerne Benton Terrill was born in Birmingham, Ohio. She was very proud of her father, Dr. Glen Harrison Benton; mother, Nellie Thomson Benton; and her Scottish heritage and Scottish culture.
Vivian and her younger sister, Idella, were surrounded by higher education, culture, music and art. Dr. Benton was both a history professor (Drury College, Springfield, Mo.) and an ordained Presbyterian minister. Vivian loved the pomp and circumstance of baccalaureate ceremonies and later attending those of her children and grandchildren.
Vivian met the love of her life, Stanley Wallace Terrill (1919-1960) at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. She completed her “ABD” (all but dissertation) in French. Stan obtained his Ph.D. in animal science. They married, and after the war, settled in Champaign, where Stan was a professor of animal science in the Department of Agriculture. Following Stan’s early death, Vivian raised their three children, Dave, Marilyn and Nancy.
Vivian is survived by her three offspring and their spouses, three granddaughters, four grandsons and five great-grandchildren: David S. Terrill, Cathy Ficker Terrill, Beth Terrill, Morgan Terrill and Imanol Ayestaran (Sophie, John, Anne); Marilyn J. Terrill, Ted Lindberg, Shawn Lindberg, Todd Lindberg and Danielle, Matthew and Gabriel Smoot; and Nancy A. Peterson, Doug Peterson, Michael Peterson and Ingrid Carolina Romero, and Jason and Kristen Peterson (Jackson).
Vivian’s Christian faith was important to her, as well as the lifelong friends she made at McKinley Presbyterian Church on campus and later First Presbyterian Church. Vivian attended concerts and plays, was an avid reader, and loved traveling throughout the world and sightseeing. She was fascinated by world cultures and attended travelogues and international dinners, and invited foreign student families to the home for Sunday dinner.
Vivian conducted children’s choirs, taught private piano lessons to all ages, worked in the University of Illinois library until her retirement and volunteered in the community and on church work mission trips.
Vivian believed in and tried to model “The Golden Rule.” Vivian valued many traditions, holidays and gatherings, and particularly enjoyed get-togethers with friends or family. She was always extremely grateful for those who embraced her and her children as she confronted life and mothering without her husband. In turn, her family is thankful for the kindness and care she received at Meadowbrook and Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana, for many years.
