TILTON — Vladimir "Vlad" Roginsky, 64, passed away Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at home in Tilton.
His funeral services will be held Dec. 19 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091, at 10:30 a.m. This will be followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie.
Vladimir was born July 20, 1955, in Moscow, Russia, to Roza and Josef Roginsky. He was educated there and graduated from institute with a degree in engineering. He went on to have a successful career in design engineering in Russia. In 1986, he married Bella Privina and had their son, Greg, in 1987. He moved with his family to the United States in 1993, seeking to advance the opportunities for them all, with more freedom. He lived in Boston and subsequently moved to Illinois. He worked very hard to ensure his family would be successful; everything he did in life was geared toward his family. He enjoyed reading, television, vacationing with his family across the country and his sister, Marina, in Boston, and later became an avid and responsible owner of firearms.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bella, of 25 years in 2012.
He is survived by his son, Greg; sister, Marina; and sister-in-law, Rebecca.