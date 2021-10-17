CHAMPAIGN — William Bradley (Brad) Morris, 62, of Champaign passed away at home of natural causes on Tuesday (Oct 12, 2021).
Brad loved fishing and was a natural repairman and often said “fixing things was like therapy.” He was most proud of his work with a management company, where he worked as building superintendent for large rental complexes in both San Antonio and Waco, Texas. Shortly after moving into Eden Supportive Living, his family and community shared their pride in his work when he was awarded the 2016 STAR Award from the city of Champaign for his contributions to sidewalk repairs and awareness for the disabled. Brad was the catalyst for many family poker games, hosting and teaching his brothers and their friends often. Although he struggled with physical and mental health most of his adult life, those who knew him well found him to be a gentle, kind and faithful friend.
Surviving family include his sister, Penny (Lorenzo) Gutierrez of Belmont, Mich., and brother, Stephen (Jaime) Morris of St. Joseph.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Glenda Morris, and brother Tim Morris.
The family is being assisted by Freese Funeral Home, St. Joseph. A memorial service will be held at a future date, with interment to follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney.
Condolences at freesefh.com.