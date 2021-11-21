URBANA — W.D. Leslie Hutcherson, 84, of Paxton, formerly of Urbana, passed away at 12:35 a.m. Monday (Nov. 15, 2021) at Accolade Senior Living, Paxton.
He was born Nov. 6, 1937, the son of Fred and Rosie (Cook) Hutcherson. He married Marianne (Lyon) Hutcherson on Oct. 28, 2000.
W.D. is survived by his wife, Marianne; son, Duke "Chad” (Mecca) Hutcherson of Arkansas; and daughter, Shelly (Shane) Mcgraw Hunter of Salem, Ore.
He worked as a truck driver and loved sports, especially the Chicago Cubs.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.