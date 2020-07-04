URBANA — Wade Dinsmore Kimball, 82, of University Rehabilitation Center in Urbana died at 2:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Wade was born May 18, 1938, in Zanesville, Ohio, to Wade Emerson Kimball and Alice Dinsmore Kimball. He grew up in New Lexington, Ohio, and graduated from New Lexington High School in 1956. He was senior class president and school newspaper editor, participated in school plays, was ranked first in senior scholarship tests, was a member of the honor society and served on the Junior Fair Board of the Ohio State Fair.
Wade graduated from the Ohio State University with a doctor of dental surgery degree and served as a dental resident at the Ohio Tuberculosis Hospital and taught in the College of Dentistry at OSU. Eventually, Wade established a dental practice in New Lexington while still residing in Columbus, Ohio.
From childhood, Wade had a passion for opera and classical music. He had a depth of knowledge of both, and music was always an important part of his life. Wade was deeply involved with flowers and plants and at times in his life raised orchids and other exotic flowers and collected rare cacti.
After many years practicing dentistry, Wade retired and moved to Santa Rosa, Calif., where he created and taught computer art and IT at Santa Rosa Junior College. He was also a master of paper cutouts reminiscent of those made by the artist Henri Matisse.
In 2004, Wade suffered a devastating illness. In 2005, he moved to Urbana and lived at Prairie Winds Assisted Living until 2016, when he moved to Champaign County Nursing Home, now University Rehabilitation Center.
Wade is survived by his sister, Renée Kimball Wadleigh of Urbana; brother, Karl Phillip Kimball of Columbus; and a niece, Theodora Wadleigh Dolotta, her husband, Michael John Dolotta, and great-nephew and niece, Noah Elliot Dolotta and Bianca Emerson Dolotta, respectively, of Los Angeles.
