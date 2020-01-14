CHARLESTON — Wade Curtis Schaefer, age 32, of Charleston passed away on Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) as a result of an automobile accident.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Home Church at 2350 Madison Ave. in Charleston. The memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Scott Sims officiating.
Memorials in Wade’s honor may be made to the Christian David Schaefer Education Fund to assist with his son’s education. Gifts may be left at the visitation/service or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Wade was born June 18, 1987, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, the son of Curt and Kimmy (Lang) Schaefer.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents of Charleston; his son, Christian David Schaefer of Bamberg, Germany; a brother, McLain (Kyndy) Schaefer, and a sister, Hanna Schaefer, all of Mattoon; paternal grandparents, Don and Jackie Schaefer, and maternal grandmother, Myra Lang, all of Charleston; and a niece and nephew, Dayley and Maverick Schaefer.
Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Rod Schaefer of Champaign, Kathy (Mark) Daugherty of Effingham, Jeanna (Allen) Prevette of Charlotte, N.C., Angie Schaefer Geisler of Charleston, Ronnie (Suzy) Lang of Keystone Heights, Fla., and Jimmy Lang of Charleston; other extended family; his girlfriend, Ariana Wesley, and her daughter, Milayn; and Cross, his canine companion.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Lang.
Wade was a 2005 graduate of Charleston High School, faithfully served his country with the U.S. Army and was currently employed in a supervisory position with Jim Davis Restoration Services located in Terre Haute, Ind.
Wade’s complete obituary is available online at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.