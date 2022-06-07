PENFIELD — Walter “Sonnie” Cler passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Sunday (June 5, 2022) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
Sonnie was born on Dec. 10, 1931, in Tuscola, to Roman and Francis Cler. He was a 1946 graduate of Saint Lawrence School and a 1950 graduate of Armstrong High School.
Sonnie served with the U.S. Air Force from January 1952 until March 1960. He was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul and served in the Korean War. After 26 years of employment, he retired from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1988 at the age of 57.
On May 17, 1952, he married the love of his life, Janet Marie Zindars. They recently celebrated 70 years together.
He is survived by their five children, John R. “Randy” (Bonnie) Cler of Wasilla, Alaska, Gregory (Teresa) Cler of St. Joseph, Chris Cler of Penfield, Lori (Mike) Pflugmacher of Penfield and Lisa Cler (Marc Howard) of Cicero, Ind.; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings and two infant sons, Jon Duane and Ricky John.
Sonnie was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active parishioner of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Thomasboro and St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Penfield. An avid welder, he was known far and wide for his ornamental iron work, which continues to be displayed throughout south central Illinois in both public institutions and private homes. Considered by many as the “town mayor,” he could often be found tootling around town on his golf cart. He enjoyed long afternoon naps with his pups and spending time with his grandkids. When he wasn’t building fine oak household décor with his beloved, they looked forward to evening drives to the Forest Preserve counting deer and checking on the geese population.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. Services will be on Thursday, June 9. A brief viewing will take place at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church Hall from 9 to 10 a.m. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 302 Main St., Penfield. Burial services will follow immediately at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 2712 County Road 2900 North, Penfield. A light luncheon will be held at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church Hall after.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Sonnie’s name to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.