TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Walter “Wally” L. Hahn, 83, of Terre Haute, Ind., formerly of Newman, died at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 28, 2020) at the Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care in Terre Haute.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1937, in Newman. He married Marjorie Hahn, who passed away on Jan. 12, 2017.
He is survived by his kids, Michael Hahn, Marjorie Shor and Randall Hahn; stepkids, Gary Scott, Bruce Scott, Larry “Doug” Scott and Mark Scott; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joe Hahn, Bill Hahn, Patricia Westcott, Rosellia Stewart and Louise.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Newman Cemetery, Newman. A visitation will be held an hour prior at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman. Father Alloy will be officiating.