Walter Hines Sr. Aug 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save URBANA — Walter "Jelly" Hines Sr., 71, of Urbana died at 1:20 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) in Chicago. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Walker Funeral Services and Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos