SIDNEY — Walter “Max” White, 85, of Sidney passed away Saturday (July 13, 2019) at home after a courageous 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Funeral services honoring his life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ian Stamps officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Janesville Cemetery, north of Toledo, Ill. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Max was born April 5, 1934, in Cumberland County, the son of Victor and Mary (Bolin) White. After graduating from Cumberland High School, he served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Max married Murl Benson on July 13, 1958. He passed away on their 61st wedding anniversary.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lola Murl White of Sidney; daughter, Lezli (Dan) Cline of Sidney; three grandsons, Sean (Katie) McCullough of Lakewood, Wash., Dean (Sara) McCullough of Danvers and James (Carissa) Cline of Findlay, Ohio; one granddaughter, Megan (Mike) Butcher of San Diego; and six great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Claire McCullough and Sebastian Butcher, Emma, Caelan and Liam Cline.
Max was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Carl, Leland, Norman and Russell.
Max worked at General Electric in Mattoon for 39 years. After retirement, he worked at CCAR in Charleston. Max was a member of Broadway Christian Church, Quail Unlimited, Sidney American Legion Post 443 and a life member of the Illinois Federation of Outdoor Resources.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in his honor may be given to Peace Meal of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938, or the Sidney American Legion Post 433, P.O. Box 432, Sidney, IL 61877. Online condolences may be expressed at schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home’s Facebook page.