MAHOMET — Walter D. Rohr, 63, of Mahomet passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Robin King officiating, followed by a procession to the gravesite.
Walter was born on Oct. 21, 1957, in Watseka to Don and Roberta (Smith) Rohr.
Walter graduated from Mahomet High School and spent part of his career on the Mahomet Fire Department followed by various local businesses. Most recently, he worked as security for the University of Illinois Krannert Art Museum prior to his retirement.
Walter loved fishing and spending quality time with his family and friends. He enjoyed weekly card games and would often take trips with his fishing buddies to Kentucky Lake.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include two sisters, Linda (Jim) Hoogstraat and Debbie (Stan) Gudeman; two nephews, Calvin (Nya) Gudeman and Mike Hoogstraat; and one niece, Kendra (Wayne) Buckley.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family can make memorial contributions in Walter’s memory to the Champaign County Forest Preserve District in Mahomet or the Wildlife Federation via the University of Illinois.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.