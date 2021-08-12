Walter Smith Jr. Aug 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Walter Smith Jr., 71, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.Memorial services for the Amy veteran will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos