RANTOUL — CMSgt. Walter B. Weathersby (retired), U.S. Air Force, 88, passed away Wednesday (March 3, 2021) at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
Walter was born Oct. 24, 1932, in Silver Creek, Miss., to Dan Weathersby and Jennie Hooker Weathersby. The seventh of 10 children, he was a football standout at Alexander High School in Brookhaven, Miss.
Walter was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953, and upon receiving his draft calling, he went back to Mississippi for his physical and education exam. Because Walter scored high on the military test, he was transferred to the U.S. Air Force. And so began his more-than-30-year service.
During his career, Walter was awarded the Bronze Star and achieved the esteemed rank of chief master sergeant. He was later stationed at Chanute AFB and retired from the Air Force in 1983.
On May 5, 1956, Walter married the former Ruby McEwen of Magnolia, Miss. This was the beginning of a loving and committed marriage. He was a dedicated family man and mentor to many.
Walter is survived by his wife, Ruby; seven children, Vanessa, Jennifer Williams (Vincent), Irene, Walter K. (Rebecca), Daniel, W. Derrick and Deidre; as well as a host of grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Private funeral services will follow. Graveside services will then be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Masks and social distancing will be required.