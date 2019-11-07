VILLA GROVE — Wanda Lou Brown, 91, of Marion died Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019).
She was born Oct. 16, 1928, in Franklin to Harry and Lucille (Trambarger) Morrow. She married Paul E. Brown on Jan. 1, 1948, in Tuscola. Wanda is survived by her husband, Paul. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harry Jr. and Robert.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove, with Andy Sonneborn officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services, and burial will be in Hugo Cemetery. Memorial may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.