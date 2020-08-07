MAHOMET — Wanda Byers, 84, of Mahomet passed away at 9:09 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020) at home.
Private graveside services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Byers was born April 16, 1936, in Champaign, a daughter to Harry and Hazel Abrams Rexroad. She married Wayne Byers, and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are four children, Debbie (late Tom) Burr, Brenda (Tom) James, Bonnie (Jim) Moxley and Donna (Michael) Renner; eight grandchildren, Dustin James, Shannon Bushman, Lauren Stark, Daniel James, Matthew Moxley, Tyler Moxley, Blayne Moxley and Alexandra Renner; six great-grandchildren, Scotty Stark, Tyler Stark, Thomas Bushman, Adeline Stark, Hallie Moxley and Lillian Bushman; and seven siblings, Harrison “Bud” Rexroad, Bobby Rexroad, Leland Rexroad, Jerald Rexroad, Paul Rexroad, Ina Gerts and Mary Kirkham.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David and Jim Rexroad.
She served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1956. She drove a school bus for Mahomet-Seymour school district for many years. She was also employed at Health Alliance as a lobby receptionist.
She was a member of American Legion Post 1015 in Mahomet and Grace Baptist Church in Mahomet. She loved to sew and read.