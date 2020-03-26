URBANA — Wanda Collins, 80, of Urbana passed away at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Bement Health Care Center, Bement.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda was born Jan. 6, 1940, at Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of Jimmy and Floy (Hornbuckle) Wooten. She married Joe Tool and then married Tom Collins in 1980. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Dan Tool of St. Joseph, Teresa (Greg) Cler of St. Joseph and Laurie (Jay) Boungorino of Summerville, S.C.; stepdaughters, Carrie (Steve) Brocksmith of Seymour and Jill (Ken) Schwab of Rochelle, Ill.; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Craig (Debbie) Yarbough and Wayne Yarbough, both of Memphis, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Yarbough.
Wanda was a school teacher at Rankin and Wapella, teaching first grade.
She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling.