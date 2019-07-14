MAHOMET — Wanda J. Crosier, 71, wife of Carlton R. Crosier, passed away at home in Mahomet on Wednesday (July 10, 2019).
Born July 14, 1947, in Louisville, Ky., she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Baker.
She was a graduate of Seneca High School and the University of Louisville. She was a member of Mahomet United Methodist Church. Wanda loved the Lord, cared deeply for her family and friends and will be remembered most for her compassionate heart and unconditional love.
She enjoyed cheering her children on at the ballpark or racetrack, watching U of L basketball and Yankee baseball on television, cross-stitch and any excuse to bake a pan of her “famous” brownies or cookies to share.
Her memory is cherished by three children, Christy (Travis) Hash of Versailles, Ky., Kevin (Jamie) Crosier of Sullivan and Bryan (Kari) Crosier of West Lafayette, Ind.; six grandchildren, Hannah Hash, Sam Hash, Emily Crosier, Elijah Crosier, Andrew Crosier and Katherine Crosier; her sister, Joy Brennan; mother-in-law, Jean Crosier; brother-in-law, Rick (Ashley) Crosier; brother-in-law, Jerry Hinton; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is now reunited with her sister, Carole Hinton, and brother-in-law, Dan Brennan.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to our team of caregivers for providing compassionate home health care throughout the years.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Celebration of life services will be handled by Pearson Funeral Home, Louisville, Ky.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to The Kappa Delta Foundation at donate.kappadelta.org or to CurePSP at psp.org. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.