CHAMPAIGN — Wanda L. Dean, 89, of Urbana passed away at 3:59 a.m. Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Carriage Crossing in Champaign.
Private graveside services will be held with Pastor Gene Turner officiating. Interment will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Wanda was born Feb. 25, 1931, in Ford County, a daughter of John E. Clifton and Pearl Gossett McKee. She was raised in Gibson City by her father and her stepmother, Evaughn Warder Clifton. She married the love of her life, William G. Dean, on June 9, 1951, in Champaign. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2019.
She is survived by her son, William Eric (Lisa) Dean of Champaign; granddaughters, Chelsea (Nick) Weaver of St. Joseph and Judy (Mike) O’Donnell of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; as well as six great-grandchildren, Kennedi, Bryson, Liam, Kathryn, Nicholas and Jace.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Pamela Hansen.
Family was everything to Wanda; she and Bill never missed an opportunity to attend an event for their kids, grandkids and even great-grandkids. She cherished the time spent around the pit fire with the friends that became family, known as the “Dead-End Gang.”
The family would like to thank Carle Hospice, especially Carol and Tonia, both of whom Wanda adored and truly enjoyed her time with, for their incredible care to both Wanda and her husband, Bill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Hospice.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.