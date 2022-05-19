FARMER CITY — Wanda Kay (Bowen) Hilty, 81, of Farmer City passed away Tuesday (May 17, 2022) with family by her side.
Wanda was born in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 17, 1940, to the late William Keith Bowen and Pauline Elizabeth (Flock) Bowen. She was a 1958 Thomas Carr Howe High School graduate in Indianapolis and attended Butler University. Wanda worked at Indianapolis Power & Light Co., DeForest, Wis., Wisconsin school district, Asgrow Seed Co., Farmer City, Walker Tire in Clinton and Farmer City.
On Nov. 17, 1961, she married Jon Campbell Hilty in Indianapolis. He passed away Jan. 10, 2018.
Survivors include her children, Julie Lutz of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jon Scott Hilty of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Nicole (Bryce) Warren of McKinney, Texas; two grandchildren, Jessica (Samuel) Rollins and Kyle Lutz; three great-grandchildren, Samuel, Jayden and Levi Rollins of Fort Wayne; a sister, Sandra (Bowen) Finkel; brother-in-law, David Hauser of New Palestine, Ind.; sister-in-law, Hedy Baker of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and many nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pamela Bowen Hauser; and brother-in-law, Michael Baker.
She was a 4-H leader for 15 years with the Farmer City Peppers. She served as a sewing judge at the DeWitt County 4-H fair and on the DeWitt County 4-H Foundation. Wanda attended Farmer City United Methodist Church and served on many committees, along with serving as a trustee for many years. She volunteered at the clothes closet.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 21, at Farmer City United Methodist Church, 101 S. William St., Farmer City, IL 61842, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DeWitt County 4-H Foundation, 8425 Katie Road, Clinton, IL 61727, or Farmer City United Methodist Church, 101 S. William St., Farmer City, IL 61842.