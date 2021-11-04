THEODOSIA, Mo. — Wanda Marie Mahin, 91, of Theodosia, Mo., passed away at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mountain Home, Ark., on Friday (Oct. 29, 2021) with her loving family by her side.
Wanda was born on Aug. 26, 1930, in Champaign County, to Willie Paul and Charlotte (Crowley) Paul.
She graduated from Mahomet High School in Mahomet.
On Sept. 18, 1948, she was united in marriage to “Bus” Mahin in Mahomet.
Wanda and Bus were Mahomet residents and business owners of the Tastee Freez in Mahomet. In 1977, they moved to Theodosia. They owned the Big Creek Resort and Paradise Donut Shop. Wanda worked for H&R Block and retired in December 2015.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Mahin) Horn, and son-in-law, Mike Horn; three granddaughters, Kelli Horn of Thomasboro, Heidi Wilson of Marshfield, Mo., and Tina and husband Tim Anderson of Theodosia; eight great-grandchildren, Dakota and Jake Anderson, Michael Wilson, Shianne and Austin Flippin, Tristian Flahaut, Corbin Anderson, Morgen Anderson, Zachary Flahaut and Logan Anderson; and two great-great-grandchildren, Dawson Anderson and Isla Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and five sisters and three brothers, Laverne Mendoza, Dorothy Logan, Betty Martin, Kenneth Paul, Keith Paul, Donna Poundstone, Nancy Shott and Asa Paul.
A graveside service will be held in Illinois at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, Mo.