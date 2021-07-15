Wanda Melton Jul 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARTHUR — Wanda Melton, 74, of Arthur, formerly of Arcola, died at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday (July 13, 2021) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos