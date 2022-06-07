CHAMPAIGN — Wanda Moon was born on Feb. 19, 1923, to Walter and Minnie Berbaum. They preceeded her in death.
She married Frank Moon on April 9, 1942. He preceeded her in death, as well as their son, James Roy Moon.
Survivors include John Moon (Karen) Champaign, Betty Johnson (Kenny) Urbana and Ruth Seckler (Steve) Secor. She had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Wanda worked many years at Collegiate Cap & Gown. After retirement, she liked to go camping and garage saling with her friends.
A memorial will be at the Villa Grove Cemetery on June 10 at 11 a m. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.